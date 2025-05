GT search for winning formula again with time running out for SRH

On Friday, SRH will come up against a team, whose openers have been prolific. Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan have scored 541 runs at an average of over 60. But their scoring rate of 8.94 per over is the second-slowest in IPL 2025 . There may be concerns if a safer approach has seen GT score not as much as they could have. But six wins in nine games points to a method that has worked for GT.