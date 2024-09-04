Matches (3)
PAK vs BAN (1)
T20 Blast (1)
CPL 2024 (1)

Warriors vs Reds, 17th Match at Bready, INTER-PRO T20, Sep 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match, Bready, September 04, 2024, Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy
PrevNext
North West Warriors FlagNorth West Warriors
Munster Reds FlagMunster Reds
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
NWW Win & Bat
REDS Win & Bat
NWW Win & Bowl
REDS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:40
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
Series
Season2024
Match days4 September 2024 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
LEL870342.591
NK843211.390
NWW82511-2.381
REDS8167-2.716
Full Table