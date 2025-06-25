Matches (15)
MLC (2)
ENG vs IND (1)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
TNPL (2)

Leinster vs NW Warriors, 9th Match at Belfast, INTER-PRO T20, Jun 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match, Belfast, June 25, 2025, Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy
PrevNext
Leinster Lightning FlagLeinster Lightning
North-West Warriors FlagNorth-West Warriors
Tomorrow
9:45 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
Leinster LightningLeinster Lightning
3210100.272
4
North-West WarriorsNorth-West Warriors
31204-2.011
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 01:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TH Tector
9 M • 306 Runs • 38.25 Avg • 160.2 SR
C De Freitas
7 M • 163 Runs • 32.6 Avg • 144.24 SR
CG Melly
10 M • 133 Runs • 19 Avg • 138.54 SR
SJ MacBeth
10 M • 132 Runs • 16.5 Avg • 128.15 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
G Hoey
8 M • 14 Wkts • 6.71 Econ • 13.21 SR
F Hand
5 M • 8 Wkts • 8.11 Econ • 13.5 SR
GI Hume
5 M • 9 Wkts • 7.74 Econ • 11.88 SR
RI Millar
3 M • 6 Wkts • 7.38 Econ • 8 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
Series
Season2025
Match days25 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy

TeamMWLPTNRR
NK321102.241
LEL321100.272
REDS3125-0.407
NWW3124-2.011
Full Table