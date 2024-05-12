Matches (11)
IPL (3)
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe (1)
SL vs AFG [A-Team] (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (2)
Innings break
2nd T20I, Dublin, May 12, 2024, Pakistan tour of Ireland
PrevNext
Ireland FlagIreland
(20 ov) 193/7
Pakistan FlagPakistan

Pakistan chose to field.

Current RR: 9.65
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 56/4 (11.20)
forecasterWin Probability:IRE 70.35%PAK 29.65%
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Photos
News
Bet
Report

Pakistan bowl after rain delay in bid to level series

Ireland lead the three-match T20I series 1-0 after winning the first game by five wickets

Danyal Rasool
Danyal Rasool
12-May-2024 • 1 hr ago
Paul Stirling arrives for the second T20I against Pakistan, Ireland vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I, Dublin, May 12, 2024

Paul Stirling has the opportunity to lead Ireland to a series win against Pakistan  •  Sportsfile via Getty Images

Toss Pakistan chose to bowl vs Ireland
Babar Azam won the toss and chose to field first in the second T20 international against Ireland at Clontarf, a game the visitors must win to force the series into a decider.
Pakistan made one change following Ireland's victory in the first T20I. Shadab Khan, who had a poor game with bat and ball, was replaced by Mohammad Amir. Ireland also made one change with Barry McCarthy, who had back spasms, replaced by left arm fast bowler Graham Hume.
The toss was delayed by 45 minutes after a sudden shower, and was followed by further drizzle that further delayed the start of play.
Ireland 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Andrew Bilbirnie, 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 4 Harry Tector, 5 George Dockrell, 6 Gareth Delany, 7 Curtis Campher, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Graham Hume, 10 Craig Young, 11 Ben White
Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Mohammad Rizwan, 4 Fakhar Zaman, 5 Azam Khan, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Shaheen Afridi, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Abbas Afridi, 11 Mohammad Amir
IrelandPakistanIreland vs PakistanIreland vs Pakistan

Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

Language
English
Win Probability
IRE 70.35%
IREPAK
100%50%100%IRE InningsPAK Innings

Over 20 • IRE 193/7

Live Forecast: IRE 193
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Ireland Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
A Balbirnie
caught1614
PR Stirling
caught117
LJ Tucker
caught5134
HT Tector
caught3228
C Campher
caught2213
GH Dockrell
caught158
GJ Delany
not out2810
MR Adair
bowled95
GI Hume
not out22
Extras(lb 3, nb 1, w 3)
Total193(7 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved