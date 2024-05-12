Pakistan bowl after rain delay in bid to level series
Ireland lead the three-match T20I series 1-0 after winning the first game by five wickets
Toss Pakistan chose to bowl vs Ireland
Babar Azam won the toss and chose to field first in the second T20 international against Ireland at Clontarf, a game the visitors must win to force the series into a decider.
Pakistan made one change following Ireland's victory in the first T20I. Shadab Khan, who had a poor game with bat and ball, was replaced by Mohammad Amir. Ireland also made one change with Barry McCarthy, who had back spasms, replaced by left arm fast bowler Graham Hume.
The toss was delayed by 45 minutes after a sudden shower, and was followed by further drizzle that further delayed the start of play.
Ireland 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Andrew Bilbirnie, 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 4 Harry Tector, 5 George Dockrell, 6 Gareth Delany, 7 Curtis Campher, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Graham Hume, 10 Craig Young, 11 Ben White
Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Mohammad Rizwan, 4 Fakhar Zaman, 5 Azam Khan, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Shaheen Afridi, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Abbas Afridi, 11 Mohammad Amir
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000