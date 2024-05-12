Pakistan bowl after rain delay in bid to level series

Ireland lead the three-match T20I series 1-0 after winning the first game by five wickets

Paul Stirling has the opportunity to lead Ireland to a series win against Pakistan • Sportsfile via Getty Images

Toss Pakistan chose to bowl vs Ireland



Babar Azam won the toss and chose to field first in the second T20 international against Ireland at Clontarf, a game the visitors must win to force the series into a decider.

Pakistan made one change following Ireland's victory in the first T20I. Shadab Khan, who had a poor game with bat and ball, was replaced by Mohammad Amir. Ireland also made one change with Barry McCarthy, who had back spasms, replaced by left arm fast bowler Graham Hume.

The toss was delayed by 45 minutes after a sudden shower, and was followed by further drizzle that further delayed the start of play.

Ireland 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Andrew Bilbirnie, 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 4 Harry Tector, 5 George Dockrell, 6 Gareth Delany, 7 Curtis Campher, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Graham Hume, 10 Craig Young, 11 Ben White