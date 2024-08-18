Matches (5)
RESULT
2nd ODI, Belfast, August 18, 2024, Sri Lanka Women tour of Ireland
Ireland Women FlagIreland Women
255/5
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
(48/50 ov, T:256) 240

IRE Women won by 15 runs

Player Of The Match
Leah Paul
, IRE-W
81 (101)
leah-paul
Report

Ireland go 2-0 up despite Harshitha Samarawickrama century

Half-centuries from Amy Hunter, Leah Paul and Rebecca Stokell laid the foundations for a 15-run victory

ESPNcricinfo staff
18-Aug-2024 • 1 hr ago
Rebecca Stokell hit two fours and a six while scoring an unbeaten 53, Ireland vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Women's ODI, Belfast, August 18, 2024

Ireland Women 255 for 5 (Paul 81, Hunter 66, Stokell 53*, Dilhari 2-35, Kulasuriya 2-48) beat Sri Lanka Women 240 (Samarawickrama 105, Dilhari 53, Kelly 3-41, Maguire 2-33) by 15 runs
Half-centuries from Amy Hunter, Leah Paul and Rebecca Stokell laid the foundations and Arlene Kelly applied the finishing touches with a three-wicket haul as Ireland took an unassailable 2-0 lead over Sri Lanka with a 15-run win in the second ODI in Belfast.
As in Friday's first ODI, however, Sri Lanka made the hosts earn their win. An impressive all-round display from Kavisha Dilhari and a maiden ODI century from the in-form Harshitha Samarawickrama put Sri Lanka in a position of some control in their chase of 256. A 126-run stand between these two left them needing 84 in 98 balls, with eight wickets in hand, but Ireland hit back thereafter, with Kelly, Jane Maguire and run-outs combining to derail the visitors' chase.
With her 124-ball 105, Samarawickrama became the third member of Sri Lanka's ODI centurions club, one match after Vishmi Gunaratne had ended Chamari Athapaththu's long spell as its sole representative.
Having pulled off their record ODI chase to win the first ODI, Ireland put up another impressive batting display after being sent in. Achini Kulasuriya removed both their openers in her new-ball spell, and when Dilhari took out Orla Prendergast, their centurion from Friday, they were 77 for 3. Hunter and Paul got them moving with a 57-run fourth-wicket stand, before Athapaththu struck to send Hunter back for a 71-ball 66.
Then came the partnership that set Ireland up for their victory push, with Paul and Stokell adding 114 off 112 balls for the fifth wicket. Paul was out in the final over for 81 off 101 balls, while Stokell finished unbeaten on 53 off 61.
SL Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
RMVD Gunaratne
bowled28
AMCJK Athapaththu
caught2227
H Madavi
run out105124
WK Dilhari
caught5371
MAA Sanjeewani
bowled03
GWHM Perera
caught1421
NND Silva
not out2421
S Nisansala
run out11
BMSM Kumari
caught22
WGAKK Kulasuriya
bowled02
KDU Prabodhani
bowled28
Extras(lb 6, w 9)
Total240(10 wkts; 48 ovs)
<1 / 2>

ICC Women's Championship

TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS-W18133282.002
ENG-W18115241.273
SA-W21119230.350
IND-W12101211.062
SL-W2381120-0.272
NZ-W1888180.392
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W1861014-1.121
BAN-W184913-1.178
IRE-W142106-1.695
Full Table