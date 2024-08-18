Matches (10)
IRE Women vs SL Women, 2nd ODI at Belfast, IRE vs SL [W], Aug 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd ODI, Belfast, August 18, 2024, Sri Lanka Women tour of Ireland
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IRE Women
W
W
T
W
W
SL Women
W
W
W
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IRE-W10 M • 376 Runs • 47 Avg • 82.81 SR
IRE-W10 M • 337 Runs • 42.13 Avg • 69.77 SR
SL-W10 M • 444 Runs • 55.5 Avg • 99.32 SR
SL-W9 M • 294 Runs • 36.75 Avg • 80.76 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IRE-W10 M • 16 Wkts • 4.53 Econ • 29.25 SR
IRE-W9 M • 8 Wkts • 3.68 Econ • 43.62 SR
SL-W8 M • 19 Wkts • 5.09 Econ • 18.68 SR
SL-W7 M • 6 Wkts • 4.64 Econ • 44 SR
SQUAD
IRE-W
SL-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WODI no. 1403
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.45 start, First Session 10.45-13.55, Interval 13.55-14.25, Second Session 14.25-17.35
|Match days
|18 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
Ireland vs Sri Lanka Women News
All-round Prendergast helps Ireland notch up their highest ODI chase
Gunaratne's maiden century in vain as Ireland romp home in the final over
Lewis smacks 75-ball 119 as Ireland hold off SL to level series 1-1
Samarawickrama and Dilhari strike fifties but fail to overhaul Ireland's 173 for 3 and go down by seven runs
Harshitha Samarawickrama's 86* leads Sri Lanka to thumping win
Chasing 146, Sri Lanka romped home with 20 balls remaining
Athapaththu to miss Ireland T20Is; Nuthyangana included in Sri Lanka squad
Nuthyangana, the wicketkeeper, is the only addition to Sri Lanka's victorious Asia Cup squad