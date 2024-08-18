Matches (10)
WI vs SA (1)
IRE vs SL [W] (1)
ENG v SL (1)
PAK vs BAN [A-Team] (1)
One-Day Cup (2)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
Men's Hundred (1)
Women's Hundred (1)
WCL 2 (1)

IRE Women vs SL Women, 2nd ODI at Belfast, IRE vs SL [W], Aug 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd ODI, Belfast, August 18, 2024, Sri Lanka Women tour of Ireland
Ireland Women FlagIreland Women
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
Tomorrow
9:45 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
O Prendergast
10 M • 376 Runs • 47 Avg • 82.81 SR
GH Lewis
10 M • 337 Runs • 42.13 Avg • 69.77 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
10 M • 444 Runs • 55.5 Avg • 99.32 SR
RMVD Gunaratne
9 M • 294 Runs • 36.75 Avg • 80.76 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AN Kelly
10 M • 16 Wkts • 4.53 Econ • 29.25 SR
A Canning
9 M • 8 Wkts • 3.68 Econ • 43.62 SR
WK Dilhari
8 M • 19 Wkts • 5.09 Econ • 18.68 SR
WGAKK Kulasuriya
7 M • 6 Wkts • 4.64 Econ • 44 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
IRE-W
SL-W
Match details
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
Series
Sri Lanka Women tour of Ireland
ICC Women's Championship
Season2024
Match numberWODI no. 1403
Hours of play (local time)10.45 start, First Session 10.45-13.55, Interval 13.55-14.25, Second Session 14.25-17.35
Match days18 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
Ireland vs Sri Lanka Women News

All-round Prendergast helps Ireland notch up their highest ODI chase

Gunaratne's maiden century in vain as Ireland romp home in the final over

All-round Prendergast helps Ireland notch up their highest ODI chase

Lewis smacks 75-ball 119 as Ireland hold off SL to level series 1-1

Samarawickrama and Dilhari strike fifties but fail to overhaul Ireland's 173 for 3 and go down by seven runs

Lewis smacks 75-ball 119 as Ireland hold off SL to level series 1-1

Harshitha Samarawickrama's 86* leads Sri Lanka to thumping win

Chasing 146, Sri Lanka romped home with 20 balls remaining

Harshitha Samarawickrama's 86* leads Sri Lanka to thumping win

Athapaththu to miss Ireland T20Is; Nuthyangana included in Sri Lanka squad

Nuthyangana, the wicketkeeper, is the only addition to Sri Lanka's victorious Asia Cup squad

Athapaththu to miss Ireland T20Is; Nuthyangana included in Sri Lanka squad

Sri Lanka to tour Ireland for women's T20Is and ODIs in August

This will be Sri Lanka's first bilateral tour of Ireland, inclusive of two T20Is and three ODIs starting from August 11

Sri Lanka to tour Ireland for women's T20Is and ODIs in August
ICC Women's Championship

TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS-W18133282.002
ENG-W18115241.273
SA-W21119230.350
IND-W12101211.062
SL-W2281020-0.269
NZ-W1888180.392
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W1861014-1.121
BAN-W184913-1.178
IRE-W131104-1.890
Full Table