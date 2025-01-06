Matches (5)
AUS vs IND (1)
NZ vs SL (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
BBL 2024 (1)

Rocks vs Tuskers, 10th Match at Harare, Logan Cup, Jan 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match, Harare, January 06 - 09, 2025, Logan Cup
PrevNext
Southern Rocks FlagSouthern Rocks
Matabeleland Tuskers FlagMatabeleland Tuskers
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
SRock Win & Bat
TUSK Win & Bat
SRock Win & Bowl
TUSK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:16
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare
Series
Season2024/25
Match days6,7,8,9 January 2025 - day (4-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Logan Cup

TeamMWLDPT
RHINO421174
MOUNT310257
ROCKS300348
EAGLE311143
TUSK302128
Full Table