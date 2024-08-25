Matches (19)
Blasters vs Warriors, 21st Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 25 2024 - Live Cricket Score

21st Match, Bengaluru, August 25, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Bengaluru Blasters FlagBengaluru Blasters
Mysuru Warriors FlagMysuru Warriors
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 21:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MA Agarwal
10 M • 346 Runs • 38.44 Avg • 157.27 SR
SA Ahuja
10 M • 213 Runs • 26.63 Avg • 158.95 SR
KK Nair
10 M • 500 Runs • 62.5 Avg • 195.31 SR
MS Bhandage
10 M • 230 Runs • 46 Avg • 211 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MG Naveen
6 M • 10 Wkts • 6.05 Econ • 13.2 SR
L Kaushal
7 M • 10 Wkts • 8.22 Econ • 13.8 SR
J Suchith
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.16 Econ • 13.35 SR
V Patil
7 M • 12 Wkts • 9.39 Econ • 11.5 SR
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Series
Season2024
Match days25 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Maharaja T20 Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
HUT65110-0.009
GUM74290.051
BEB64280.911
MYSW74380.768
MLD6143-0.247
SHL6060-2.246
