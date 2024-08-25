Matches (19)
Blasters vs Warriors, 21st Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 25 2024 - Live Cricket Score
21st Match, Bengaluru, August 25, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Blasters
W
W
L
W
T
Warriors
L
W
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 21:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BEB10 M • 346 Runs • 38.44 Avg • 157.27 SR
BEB10 M • 213 Runs • 26.63 Avg • 158.95 SR
MYSW10 M • 500 Runs • 62.5 Avg • 195.31 SR
MYSW10 M • 230 Runs • 46 Avg • 211 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BEB6 M • 10 Wkts • 6.05 Econ • 13.2 SR
BEB7 M • 10 Wkts • 8.22 Econ • 13.8 SR
MYSW9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.16 Econ • 13.35 SR
MYSW7 M • 12 Wkts • 9.39 Econ • 11.5 SR
SQUAD
BEB
MYSW
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|-
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|25 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
