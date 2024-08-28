Matches (4)
WI vs SA (1)
WCPL (1)
NL T20 Tri-Series (2)

Blasters vs Shivamogga, 28th Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

28th Match (N), Bengaluru, August 28, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
PrevNext
Bengaluru Blasters FlagBengaluru Blasters
Shivamogga Lions FlagShivamogga Lions
Today
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Scorecard
Playing XI
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 08:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MA Agarwal
9 M • 283 Runs • 35.38 Avg • 156.35 SR
LR Chethan
8 M • 282 Runs • 35.25 Avg • 144.61 SR
A Manohar
10 M • 450 Runs • 64.29 Avg • 189.07 SR
Hardik Raj
9 M • 155 Runs • 25.83 Avg • 180.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
L Kaushal
8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.45 Econ • 13.38 SR
S Hegde
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.3 Econ • 17.33 SR
V Koushik
10 M • 7 Wkts • 6.25 Econ • 27.42 SR
Hardik Raj
9 M • 6 Wkts • 8.71 Econ • 27.66 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
PLAYING XI
BEB
SHL
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024
Match days28 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
India
Belur Ravi
India
KR Vasuki
TV Umpire
India
Manu Pasha
Match Referee
India
Balachandra Akhil
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Maharaja T20 Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEB862121.046
HUT96312-0.537
MYSW954100.692
GUM9449-0.030
SHL9366-0.846
MLD8163-0.635
Full Table