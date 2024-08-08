Matches (18)
Colombo CC vs Sinhalese, Semi Final at , MCLOT, Aug 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Semi Final, August 08, 2024, Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Colombo CC
NR
W
W
NR
W
Sinhalese
W
W
NR
W
W
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Sinhalese won by 7 wickets (with 34 balls remaining)
19-Mar-2019
Sinhalese won by 9 wickets (with 68 balls remaining)
05-Dec-2014
Sinhalese won by 7 wickets (with 123 balls remaining)
02-Sep-2009
Sinhalese won by 7 wickets (with 81 balls remaining)
14-Jan-2009
Sinhalese won by 8 wickets (with 86 balls remaining)
09-Dec-2007
Match details
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|08 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Group A
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|ACCC
|8
|6
|1
|0
|13
|0.704
|SSC
|8
|5
|1
|0
|12
|1.170
|NCC
|8
|5
|2
|0
|11
|1.090
|BLOOM
|8
|3
|3
|0
|8
|-0.533
|RAG
|8
|3
|4
|0
|7
|0.214
|Tamil
|8
|3
|4
|0
|7
|-0.179
|CHLM
|8
|2
|4
|0
|6
|-0.302
|NEGO
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|-0.818
|PSC
|8
|1
|5
|0
|4
|-1.500