Colombo CC vs Sinhalese, Semi Final at , MCLOT, Aug 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Match details
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days08 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament

Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
ACCC8610130.704
SSC8510121.170
NCC8520111.090
BLOOM83308-0.533
RAG834070.214
Tamil83407-0.179
CHLM82406-0.302
NEGO82604-0.818
PSC81504-1.500
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
CCC8600143.466
MOORS8520110.306
BRC8530100.187
BSC8420100.974
COLT843090.116
KCCC82505-0.847
PSC82505-0.896
NSWC81405-0.526
KYCC81603-1.305
