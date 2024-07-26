Matches (19)
Kandy CCC vs Colombo CC, Group B at Colombo, MCLOT, Jul 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Colombo (Thurstan), July 26, 2024, Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kandy CCC
L
W
W
L
NR
Colombo CC
W
W
W
NR
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:18
Match details
|Thurstan College Ground, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|26 July 2024 - day (50-over match)