Kandy CCC vs Colombo CC, Group B at Colombo, MCLOT, Jul 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Group B, Colombo (Thurstan), July 26, 2024, Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Kandy Customs Cricket Club FlagKandy Customs Cricket Club
Colombo Cricket Club FlagColombo Cricket Club
Tomorrow
4:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 06:18
Head to headLAST 4 MATCHES
Match details
Thurstan College Ground, Colombo
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days26 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament

Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
ACCC5500100.823
NCC431061.814
SSC421050.456
BLOOM52205-0.300
Tamil52205-0.859
RAG422040.752
CHLM523040.187
PSC40301-1.821
NEGO40400-2.124
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
CCC540094.121
COLT440082.080
MOORS431060.564
BSC421050.832
KCCC52205-0.600
PSC41302-0.740
BRC41302-1.445
NSWC50302-0.979
KYCC50401-1.890
