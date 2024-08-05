Matches (24)
Tamil Union vs Ragama CC, Group A at Colombo, MCLOT, Aug 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Group A, Colombo (PSS), August 05, 2024, Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Tamil Union
L
A
W
L
W
Ragama CC
W
L
L
L
A
Match centre Ground time: 07:25
Match details
|P Sara Oval, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|05 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Group A
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|ACCC
|7
|6
|0
|0
|13
|0.996
|SSC
|7
|4
|1
|0
|10
|1.367
|NCC
|7
|4
|2
|0
|9
|1.184
|BLOOM
|8
|3
|3
|0
|8
|-0.533
|Tamil
|7
|3
|3
|0
|7
|-0.017
|RAG
|7
|2
|4
|0
|5
|0.022
|CHLM
|7
|2
|4
|0
|5
|-0.302
|NEGO
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|-0.892
|PSC
|7
|1
|5
|0
|3
|-1.500