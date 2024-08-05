Matches (24)
Men's Hundred (4)
Canada T20 (4)
SL vs IND (1)
Women's Hundred (4)
WI vs SA (1)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
One-Day Cup (8)
TNPL (1)

Tamil Union vs Ragama CC, Group A at Colombo, MCLOT, Aug 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Group A, Colombo (PSS), August 05, 2024, Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
PrevNext
Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club FlagTamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club
Ragama Cricket Club FlagRagama Cricket Club
Tomorrow
4:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
Tamil Win & Bat
RAG Win & Bat
Tamil Win & Bowl
RAG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:25
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
P Sara Oval, Colombo
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days05 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament

Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
ACCC7600130.996
SSC7410101.367
NCC742091.184
BLOOM83308-0.533
Tamil73307-0.017
RAG724050.022
CHLM72405-0.302
NEGO72504-0.892
PSC71503-1.500
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
CCC8600143.466
COLT742090.887
MOORS74209-0.062
BRC743080.132
BSC732080.618
KCCC72405-0.929
NSWC71305-0.544
PSC71503-1.039
KYCC71503-1.211
Full Table