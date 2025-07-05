Matches (23)
Colombo CC vs Moors, Group B at Colombo, MCLOT, Jul 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Colombo (CCC), July 05, 2025, Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|1
Colombo Cricket Club
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2.650
|4
Moors Sports Club
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.423
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Colombo CC
W
W
L
W
W
Moors
L
W
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CCC5 M • 180 Runs • 60 Avg • 75.31 SR
8 M • 149 Runs • 74.5 Avg • 94.9 SR
MOORS9 M • 305 Runs • 38.13 Avg • 71.26 SR
MOORS7 M • 142 Runs • 23.67 Avg • 71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 18 Wkts • 3.55 Econ • 20.94 SR
9 M • 14 Wkts • 4.27 Econ • 22.07 SR
MOORS8 M • 15 Wkts • 3.6 Econ • 28 SR
MOORS7 M • 10 Wkts • 3.68 Econ • 35.7 SR
Playing XI
CCC
MOORS
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|-
Match details
|Colombo Cricket Club Ground
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|05 July 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee