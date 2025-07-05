Matches (23)
Colombo CC vs Moors, Group B at Colombo, MCLOT, Jul 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group B, Colombo (CCC), July 05, 2025, Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Colombo Cricket Club FlagColombo Cricket Club
Moors Sports Club FlagMoors Sports Club
Tomorrow, 4:15 AM
4h:43m
Points Table
Group A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Group B
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Colombo Cricket ClubColombo Cricket Club
220042.650
4
Moors Sports ClubMoors Sports Club
211020.423
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
A Bandara
5 M • 180 Runs • 60 Avg • 75.31 SR
C Wijesinghe
8 M • 149 Runs • 74.5 Avg • 94.9 SR
J Perera
9 M • 305 Runs • 38.13 Avg • 71.26 SR
RTM Mendis
7 M • 142 Runs • 23.67 Avg • 71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PC de Silva
7 M • 18 Wkts • 3.55 Econ • 20.94 SR
PADLR Sandakan
9 M • 14 Wkts • 4.27 Econ • 22.07 SR
P Jayawickrama
8 M • 15 Wkts • 3.6 Econ • 28 SR
RTM Mendis
7 M • 10 Wkts • 3.68 Econ • 35.7 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
Match details
Colombo Cricket Club Ground
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days05 July 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Pradeep Udawatta
Sri Lanka
Saman Mohan de Silva
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Rajith Massalage
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Mangala Jayasena
