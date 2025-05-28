Nugegoda SWC vs Chilaw CC, Group B at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, May 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Colombo (PSS), May 28, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|6
Chilaw Marians Cricket Club
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-3.426
|7
Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|-4.816
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Nugegoda SWC
L
A
L
L
NR
Chilaw CC
L
L
W
L
NR
Match centre Ground time: 22:22
Match details
|P Sara Oval, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
|Match days
|28 May 2025 - day (20-over match)