Matches (3)
IPL (1)
WCL 2 (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)

Nugegoda SWC vs Chilaw CC, Group B at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, May 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group B, Colombo (PSS), May 28, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
PrevNext
Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club FlagNugegoda Sports Welfare Club
Chilaw Marians Cricket Club FlagChilaw Marians Cricket Club
Tomorrow
8:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Points Table
See full table
Group A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Group B
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
6
Chilaw Marians Cricket ClubChilaw Marians Cricket Club
20111-3.426
7
Nugegoda Sports Welfare ClubNugegoda Sports Welfare Club
30211-4.816
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 22:22
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
P Sara Oval, Colombo
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
Match days28 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Major Clubs T20 Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
MOORS32052.734
PSC3214-0.841
NCC21033.865
CCC31130.740
BSC20020.000
KYCC3021-1.993
ACCC2020-1.152
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
COLT32051.200
BLOOM22045.732
BRC31131.267
Tamil2112-0.083
PSC3122-0.931
CHLM2011-3.426
NSWC3021-4.816
Full Table