Los Angeles Knight Riders 178 for 4 (Chand 86*, Badar 54, Raza 1-27) beat Seattle Orcas 177 for 6 (Jones 44, Warner 38, Russell 3-30) by six wickets

Opting to bat, Orcas posted a formidable 177 for 6 with useful contributions from their top three. Shayan Jahangir scored 26 off 15 as he and David Warner gave them a brisk start of 33 in 3.3 overs. LAKR captain Jason Holder provided the breakthrough by having Jahangir caught behind.

Warner and Aaron Jones then took the side to 85 in the 11th over before Russell had Warner playing on. He made 38 off 28.

Jones was on a-run-a-ball 29 at one point. But he hit a six each of Corné Dry and Russell to finish on 44 off 36. However, with Kyle Mayers and Heinrich Klaasen failing to capitalise on the platform, Orcas could manage only 39 in the last four overs.

Despite a slow start, Saif Badar brought up his fifty off 30 balls • MLC

Russell was the pick of the bowlers. Bowling wide and slower yorkers, he kept a lid on the scoring rate. In his final over, the 20th of the innings, he gave away just two runs and dismissed Shimron Hetmyer.

LAKR didn't have a great start and were 7 for 2 in the third over. But Chand, almost singlehandedly, steered them to 45 for 2 after six. He smashed Cameron Gannon for back-to-back fours in the fifth over before hitting a six and a four off Harmeet Singh in the sixth.

Still, LAKR were lagging behind at the halfway stage, at 72 for 2. Chand was on 42 off 36 and Saif Badar on 17 off 16. But then Chand shellacked Gerald Coetzee for two sixes and two fours in a 20-run over to shift the momentum. Badar also joined in with two sixes and a four across three balls.