Los Angeles vs Seattle, 12th Match at Dallas, MLC, Jun 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match, Dallas, June 22, 2025, Major League Cricket
PrevNext
Los Angeles Knight Riders FlagLos Angeles Knight Riders
Seattle Orcas FlagSeattle Orcas
Tomorrow
8:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
5
Seattle OrcasSeattle Orcas
30300-2.869
6
Los Angeles Knight RidersLos Angeles Knight Riders
30300-3.367
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 16:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
UBT Chand
9 M • 233 Runs • 25.89 Avg • 120.1 SR
AD Russell
9 M • 134 Runs • 16.75 Avg • 147.25 SR
H Klaasen
10 M • 141 Runs • 17.63 Avg • 130.55 SR
KR Mayers
3 M • 115 Runs • 38.33 Avg • 169.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SH Johnson
6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.04 Econ • 16 SR
Ali Khan
8 M • 7 Wkts • 8.44 Econ • 20.71 SR
CJ Gannon
9 M • 12 Wkts • 9.32 Econ • 14 SR
Harmeet Singh
8 M • 11 Wkts • 8.12 Econ • 14.9 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
LAKR
SEO
Player
Role
Sunil Narine (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Adithya Ganesh 
Wicketkeeper
Ali Khan 
Bowler
Unmukt Chand 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Corné Dry 
Allrounder
Andre Fletcher 
Top order Batter
Karthik Gattepalli 
-
Alex Hales 
Opening Batter
Jason Holder 
Bowling Allrounder
Spencer Johnson 
Bowler
Nitish Kumar 
Top order Batter
Anrich Nortje 
Bowler
Rovman Powell 
Middle order Batter
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Saif Badar 
Middle order Batter
Tanveer Sangha 
Bowler
Matthew Tromp 
Allrounder
Shadley van Schalkwyk 
Allrounder
Match details
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Series
Season2025
Match days22 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
