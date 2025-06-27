Matches (18)
ENG vs IND
MLC
SL vs BAN
TNPL
County DIV1
County DIV2
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19
WI vs AUS
WIA vs SL Emerging

Los Angeles vs Washington, 17th Match at Dallas, MLC, Jun 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match (N), Dallas, June 26, 2025, Major League Cricket
Los Angeles Knight Riders FlagLos Angeles Knight Riders
Washington Freedom FlagWashington Freedom
Fri, 27 Jun
12:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
Washington FreedomWashington Freedom
541080.722
5
Los Angeles Knight RidersLos Angeles Knight Riders
51402-2.407
batters to watch(Recent stats)
UBT Chand
10 M • 281 Runs • 31.22 Avg • 118.56 SR
Saif Badar
9 M • 186 Runs • 26.57 Avg • 124.83 SR
GJ Maxwell
9 M • 328 Runs • 54.67 Avg • 190.69 SR
AGS Gous
10 M • 257 Runs • 32.13 Avg • 141.98 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AD Russell
10 M • 10 Wkts • 9.48 Econ • 17.4 SR
SC van Schalkwyk
6 M • 9 Wkts • 10.4 Econ • 13.33 SR
R Ravindra
7 M • 12 Wkts • 7.27 Econ • 9.08 SR
MJ Owen
5 M • 9 Wkts • 8.06 Econ • 11.33 SR
Squad
LAKR
WSF
Player
Role
Sunil Narine (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Adithya Ganesh 
Wicketkeeper
Ali Khan 
Bowler
Unmukt Chand 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Corné Dry 
Allrounder
Andre Fletcher 
Top order Batter
Karthik Gattepalli 
-
Alex Hales 
Opening Batter
Jason Holder 
Bowling Allrounder
Spencer Johnson 
Bowler
Nitish Kumar 
Top order Batter
Anrich Nortje 
Bowler
Rovman Powell 
Middle order Batter
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Saif Badar 
Middle order Batter
Tanveer Sangha 
Bowler
Matthew Tromp 
Allrounder
Shadley van Schalkwyk 
Allrounder
Match details
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Series
Season2025
Match days26 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
