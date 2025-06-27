Matches (18)
Los Angeles vs Washington, 17th Match at Dallas, MLC, Jun 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
17th Match (N), Dallas, June 26, 2025, Major League Cricket
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Los Angeles
L
L
L
W
L
Washington
L
W
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 00:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LAKR10 M • 281 Runs • 31.22 Avg • 118.56 SR
LAKR9 M • 186 Runs • 26.57 Avg • 124.83 SR
WSF9 M • 328 Runs • 54.67 Avg • 190.69 SR
WSF10 M • 257 Runs • 32.13 Avg • 141.98 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LAKR10 M • 10 Wkts • 9.48 Econ • 17.4 SR
6 M • 9 Wkts • 10.4 Econ • 13.33 SR
WSF7 M • 12 Wkts • 7.27 Econ • 9.08 SR
WSF5 M • 9 Wkts • 8.06 Econ • 11.33 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
LAKR
WSF
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|-
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|26 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
