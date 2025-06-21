Matches (16)
Texas vs SF, 10th Match at Dallas, MLC, Jun 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
10th Match (N), Dallas, June 20, 2025, Major League Cricket
SF chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 11.55
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 64/0 (12.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:TSK 205
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Bet
T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Faf du Plessis* 
(rhb)
522335226.0812 (6b)5 (3b)
Devon Conway 
(lhb)
201810111.115 (4b)3 (2b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Brody Couch 
(rm)
1.4017010.201200.4 - 0 - 6 - 0
Hassan Khan 
(sla)
1019019.001121 - 0 - 19 - 0
MatRunsHSAve
41711523120*32.37
2086588105*40.92
MatWktsBBIAve
24253/3024.08
80543/530.48
Partnership: 77 Runs, 41 B (RR: 11.55)
Reviews Remaining: Texas Super Kings - 2 of 2, San Francisco Unicorns - 2 of 2
1
1
4
6th
2
4
1
6
6
5th
1
6
1
2
1
4th
1
6
6
1
3rd
1
1
2
4
1
2
Match centre Ground time: 19:33
Scores: Sudeep Poojar | Comms: Rashad Mahbub
6.4
1
Couch to Conway, 1 run
6.3
1
Couch to du Plessis, 1 run

back of a length ball knocked to deep extra cover

6.2
4
Couch to du Plessis, FOUR runs

81st T20 Fifty! Slight fuller length ball on the stumps, strides forward and plays across the line, lofted it in the air over the bowler's head, lands away from the chasing fielder and finds the ropes

6.1
Couch to du Plessis, no run

length ball on the off stump line, punches off the back foot to the covers

end of over 619 runs
TSK: 71/0CRR: 11.83 
Devon Conway19 (17b 1x4)
Faf du Plessis47 (20b 2x4 5x6)
Hassan Khan 1-0-19-0
Xavier Bartlett 2-0-16-0

Highest Powerplay score for the Texas Super Kings this season, says Nikhil Uttamchandani from the live broadcast Commentary Box

5.6
2
Hassan to Conway, 2 runs

quicker length ball on the stumps, plays across the line and calls for the second run, gets it with ease

5.5
4
Hassan to Conway, FOUR runs

This is some poor stuff from Hassan. Looped up delivery down the leg-side, moves onto the back foot and drags it down comfortably, places it well past the diving square leg fielder for a boundary

5.4
Hassan to Conway, no run

back of a length ball turns it down to the mid wicket fielder inside the circle

5.3
1
Hassan to du Plessis, 1 run

quicker and fuller outside off, driven to the left of cover point for a quick single

5.2
6
Hassan to du Plessis, SIX runs

Back-to-back sixes! Slight fuller length ball flighted on the stumps, charges down the track and whacks it straight over long on for a maximum!

5.1
6
Hassan to du Plessis, SIX runs

He's absolutely hammered it! Short of a length ball on the stumps, Faf moves away from the wicket to make room, swings it away with ease and clears the ropes

Hassan Khan joins the attack

end of over 511 runs
TSK: 52/0CRR: 10.40 
Faf du Plessis34 (17b 2x4 3x6)
Devon Conway13 (14b)
Xavier Bartlett 2-0-16-0
Haris Rauf 1-0-14-0
4.6
1
Bartlett to du Plessis, 1 run

good length ball on the stumps, moves away from the wicket and poked to the covers

4.5
6
Bartlett to du Plessis, SIX runs

Slices it over third man! Short pitched ball width on offer outside off, presents the full face of the bat and slammed hard with the outside part of the bat, using the pace of the ball, sends it flying over the ropes

4.4
1
Bartlett to Conway, 1 run

length ball delivery steers it to the right of extra cover

4.3
2
Bartlett to Conway, 2 runs

Matt Short has spilled it! Oh dear! That should have been taken by the skipper! Length ball outside the off stump, Conway frees his arms and plays it inside-out, mistimed the stroke and chips it in the air over extra cover, Short tracks back and overruns it, tries to adjust in the end but failed to hold on to it

4.2
Bartlett to Conway, no run

Woah! Good length ball on the off stump channel angling away, played with soft hands off the front foot, inside edged and goes past the leg stump!

4.1
1
Bartlett to du Plessis, 1 run

good length ball outside off, smothered through the covers off the front foot

Bartlett returns to bowl

end of over 414 runs
TSK: 41/0CRR: 10.25 
Faf du Plessis26 (14b 2x4 2x6)
Devon Conway10 (11b)
Haris Rauf 1-0-14-0
Brody Couch 1-0-11-0
3.6
1
Haris Rauf to du Plessis, 1 run

short of a length ball whips it away to widish square leg area, JFM comes around and intercept

3.5
Haris Rauf to du Plessis, no run

change of pace delivery outside off, waits for it and plays it late, cuts it square but connects the toe end of the bat

3.4
6
Haris Rauf to du Plessis, SIX runs

Stand and deliver! Back of a length ball on the stumps, clears the front leg and opens the face of the bat, connects the middle part of the willow and heaves it away over widish long on

3.3
6
Haris Rauf to du Plessis, SIX runs

Exquisite timing! Hard line and length ball darted on the fifth stump line, enough room for Faf to free his arms, plays inside the line of the ball and yanked it high over long off

Worm
Texas
Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
F du Plessis
52 runs (23)
3 fours5 sixes
Productive shot
slog shot
18 runs
0 four3 sixes
Control
87%
DP Conway
20 runs (18)
1 four0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
6 runs
0 four0 six
Control
68%
Current bowlers
BL Couch
O
1.4
M
0
R
17
W
0
ECO
10.2
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
Hassan Khan
O
1
M
0
R
19
W
0
ECO
19
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
Partnerships
Team LogoTexas Super Kings
F du PlessisDP Conway
52 (23)
77* (41)
20 (18)
View more stats
Match details
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
TossSan Francisco Unicorns, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days20 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
U.S.A.
Jermaine Lindo
New Zealand
Wayne Knights
TV Umpire
South Africa
Marais Erasmus
Reserve Umpire
U.S.A.
Billy Taylor
Match Referee
New Zealand
Jeff Crowe
Language
English
Win Probability
TSK 80.04%
TSKSF
100%50%100%TSK InningsSF Innings

Current Over 7 • TSK 77/0

Live Forecast: TSK 205
Powered by Smart Stats
Scoring Breakdown
TexasTexas
SFSF
71/0
Power Play
-
6/0
Middle Overs
-
5
Sixes
-
4
Fours
-
46
Runs In Boundaries
-
28%
Dot ball percentage
-
5
Extras conceded
-
Texas Innings
Player NameRB
DP Conway
not out2018
F du Plessis
not out5223
Extras(b 2, lb 1, nb 1, w 1)
Total77(0 wkts; 6.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Major League Cricket

TeamMWLPTNRR
SF33062.842
TSK33062.550
WSF32140.919
MI NY3122-0.074
SEO3030-2.869
LAKR3030-3.367
Full Table