back of a length ball knocked to deep extra cover
Texas vs SF, 10th Match at Dallas, MLC, Jun 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|52
|23
|3
|5
|226.08
|12 (6b)
|5 (3b)
(lhb)
|20
|18
|1
|0
|111.11
|5 (4b)
|3 (2b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rm)
|1.4
|0
|17
|0
|10.20
|1
|2
|0
|0.4 - 0 - 6 - 0
(sla)
|1
|0
|19
|0
|19.00
|1
|1
|2
|1 - 0 - 19 - 0
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|417
|11523
|120*
|32.37
|208
|6588
|105*
|40.92
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|24
|25
|3/30
|24.08
|80
|54
|3/5
|30.48
81st T20 Fifty! Slight fuller length ball on the stumps, strides forward and plays across the line, lofted it in the air over the bowler's head, lands away from the chasing fielder and finds the ropes
length ball on the off stump line, punches off the back foot to the covers
Highest Powerplay score for the Texas Super Kings this season, says Nikhil Uttamchandani from the live broadcast Commentary Box
quicker length ball on the stumps, plays across the line and calls for the second run, gets it with ease
This is some poor stuff from Hassan. Looped up delivery down the leg-side, moves onto the back foot and drags it down comfortably, places it well past the diving square leg fielder for a boundary
back of a length ball turns it down to the mid wicket fielder inside the circle
quicker and fuller outside off, driven to the left of cover point for a quick single
Back-to-back sixes! Slight fuller length ball flighted on the stumps, charges down the track and whacks it straight over long on for a maximum!
He's absolutely hammered it! Short of a length ball on the stumps, Faf moves away from the wicket to make room, swings it away with ease and clears the ropes
Hassan Khan joins the attack
good length ball on the stumps, moves away from the wicket and poked to the covers
Slices it over third man! Short pitched ball width on offer outside off, presents the full face of the bat and slammed hard with the outside part of the bat, using the pace of the ball, sends it flying over the ropes
length ball delivery steers it to the right of extra cover
Matt Short has spilled it! Oh dear! That should have been taken by the skipper! Length ball outside the off stump, Conway frees his arms and plays it inside-out, mistimed the stroke and chips it in the air over extra cover, Short tracks back and overruns it, tries to adjust in the end but failed to hold on to it
Woah! Good length ball on the off stump channel angling away, played with soft hands off the front foot, inside edged and goes past the leg stump!
good length ball outside off, smothered through the covers off the front foot
Bartlett returns to bowl
short of a length ball whips it away to widish square leg area, JFM comes around and intercept
change of pace delivery outside off, waits for it and plays it late, cuts it square but connects the toe end of the bat
Stand and deliver! Back of a length ball on the stumps, clears the front leg and opens the face of the bat, connects the middle part of the willow and heaves it away over widish long on
Exquisite timing! Hard line and length ball darted on the fifth stump line, enough room for Faf to free his arms, plays inside the line of the ball and yanked it high over long off
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|Toss
|San Francisco Unicorns, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|20 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Current Over 7 • TSK 77/0Live Forecast: TSK 205
|Player Name
|R
|B
|not out
|20
|18
|not out
|52
|23
|Extras
|(b 2, lb 1, nb 1, w 1)
|Total
|77(0 wkts; 6.4 ovs)