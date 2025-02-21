Matches (10)
Moors vs Kandy CCC, Group B at Colombo, MLT (3-day), Feb 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group B, Colombo (Police), February 21 - 23, 2025, Major League Tournament
Moors Sports Club FlagMoors Sports Club
Kandy Customs Cricket Club FlagKandy Customs Cricket Club
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 05:39
J Perera
9 M • 557 Runs • 39.79 Avg • 50.18 SR
S de Livera
10 M • 547 Runs • 34.19 Avg • 77.92 SR
S Kosala
10 M • 786 Runs • 49.13 Avg • 77.43 SR
RP Thattil
7 M • 466 Runs • 42.36 Avg • 56.21 SR
RTM Mendis
9 M • 47 Wkts • 3.36 Econ • 33.89 SR
HRC Dilshan
7 M • 32 Wkts • 3.04 Econ • 33.09 SR
SSM Perera
7 M • 24 Wkts • 3.63 Econ • 43.54 SR
BB Sanjeewa
10 M • 22 Wkts • 3.79 Econ • 66.22 SR
Police Park Ground, Colombo
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days21,22,23 February 2025 - day (3-day match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Chandrika Amarasinghe
Sri Lanka
Rohitha Kottahachchi
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Pradeep Jeyapragash
Major League Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLDPT
BLOOM730486.26
COLT730481.285
PSC832376.39
ACCC731375.88
PSC723267.595
CHLM722350.565
NEGO722348.4
BSC715147.43
RAG704333.585
Group B
TeamMWLDPT
NCC7304102.41
MOORS731383.33
CCC730479.355
Tamil722359.875
KYCC712452.9
NSWC701652.195
BRC713346.785
SSC812541.72
KCCC703425.595
