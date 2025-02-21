Matches (10)
Moors vs Kandy CCC, Group B at Colombo, MLT (3-day), Feb 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Colombo (Police), February 21 - 23, 2025, Major League Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Moors
W
D
D
L
W
Kandy CCC
D
D
L
D
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MOORS9 M • 557 Runs • 39.79 Avg • 50.18 SR
MOORS10 M • 547 Runs • 34.19 Avg • 77.92 SR
KCCC10 M • 786 Runs • 49.13 Avg • 77.43 SR
KCCC7 M • 466 Runs • 42.36 Avg • 56.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MOORS9 M • 47 Wkts • 3.36 Econ • 33.89 SR
MOORS7 M • 32 Wkts • 3.04 Econ • 33.09 SR
KCCC7 M • 24 Wkts • 3.63 Econ • 43.54 SR
KCCC10 M • 22 Wkts • 3.79 Econ • 66.22 SR
Playing XI
MOORS
KCCC
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Police Park Ground, Colombo
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|21,22,23 February 2025 - day (3-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee