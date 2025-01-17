Matches (12)
Nugegoda SWC vs Moors, Group B at Moratuwa, MLT (3-day), Jan 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Moratuwa, January 17 - 19, 2025, Major League Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Nugegoda SWC
L
W
D
D
D
Moors
D
D
W
W
D
Match details
|De Zoysa Stadium, Moratuwa
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|17,18,19 January 2025 - day (3-day match)