Matches (8)
WPL (1)
NZ vs SL [W] (1)
WCL 2 (1)
ZIM vs DURH (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
Bagmati vs Sudr Paschi, 14th Match at Siddharthanagar, CAN PM Cup, Mar 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
14th Match, Bhairahawa, March 14, 2025, Men's PM Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bagmati
L
W
W
L
L
Sudr Paschi
L
L
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:22
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
|Extra Tech Oval, Bhairahawa
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|14 March 2025 - day (50-over match)