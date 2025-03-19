Matches (6)
NZ vs PAK (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
NZ vs SL [W] (1)
Canada in Namibia (1)
Gandaki vs Police Club, 26th Match at Siddharthanagar, CAN PM Cup, Mar 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score
26th Match, Siddharthanagar, March 19, 2025, Men's PM Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Gandaki
L
L
W
L
L
Police Club
W
W
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:24
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
|Siddhartha Cricket Stadium, Siddharthanagar
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|19 March 2025 - day (50-over match)