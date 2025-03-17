Matches (11)
WPL (1)
NZ vs PAK (1)
NZ vs SL [W] (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
WI 4-Day (4)
Lumbini vs Madhesh, 23rd Match at Dhangadi, CAN PM Cup, Mar 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score
23rd Match, Fapla Cricket Ground, March 17, 2025, Men's PM Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Lumbini
L
L
W
L
W
Madhesh
W
W
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 07:29
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
|Fapla International Cricket Ground, Dhangadi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|17 March 2025 - day (50-over match)