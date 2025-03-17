Matches (11)
Lumbini vs Madhesh, 23rd Match at Dhangadi, CAN PM Cup, Mar 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score

23rd Match, Fapla Cricket Ground, March 17, 2025, Men's PM Cup
Lumbini Province FlagLumbini Province
Madhesh Province FlagMadhesh Province
Tomorrow
3:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 07:29
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
Fapla International Cricket Ground, Dhangadi
Series
Season2024/25
Match days17 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
Men's PM Cup

TeamMWLPTNRR
NPC44082.804
TAC44082.061
APFC32140.518
LP3214-0.313
GAN31220.304
MDH3122-0.570
KAR3122-0.880
SPP4132-1.190
BP3122-1.193
KP4040-1.803
