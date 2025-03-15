Matches (10)
NZ vs SL [W] (1)
WPL (1)
ZIM vs DURH (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
WCL 2 (1)
WT20WC Americas QLF (2)

Madhesh vs Police Club, 17th Match at Dhangadi, CAN PM Cup, Mar 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match, Fapla Cricket Ground, March 15, 2025, Men's PM Cup
PrevNext
Madhesh Province FlagMadhesh Province
Nepal Police Club FlagNepal Police Club
Tomorrow
3:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 11:51
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
Fapla International Cricket Ground, Dhangadi
Series
Season2024/25
Match days15 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Men's PM Cup

TeamMWLPT
TAC3306
APFC2204
NPC2204
LP3214
MDH2112
KAR3122
SPP3122
GAN3122
BP2020
KP3030
Full Table