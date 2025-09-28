Live Blog - An India v Pakistan final, 41 years in the making

So, it's India and Pakistan again, this time for the title and that seems to have sharpened the focus on the cricket. That wasn't the case during their two earlier meetings at this Asia Cup, where political tensions spilled over onto the field of play. It is once again almost certain that the teams won't be shaking hands with each other, indicative of the state of affairs between two countries who were in military conflict earlier this year. (What does that mean if India win, because the trophy is likely to be handed out by Mohsin Naqvi, who is the Asian Cricket Council and the PCB chief)