Matches (18)
IPL (2)
WI 4-Day (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
WWCQ Warm-up (2)
ZIM-U19 vs IRE-U19 (1)
Amo-Region vs Mis-Ainak, 2nd Match at Lashkar Gah, Merwais Nika, Apr 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match, Lashkar Gah, April 08 - 10, 2025, Merwais Nika Regional 3-Day Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Amo-Region
W
W
L
L
D
Mis-Ainak
L
L
W
L
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:03
Match details
|Helmand Cricket Ground, Lashkar Gah
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|8,9,10 April 2025 - day (3-day match)