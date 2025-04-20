Matches (17)
IPL (3)
PSL (2)
WWC Qualifier (3)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Amo-Region vs Speen-Ghar, 8th Match at Lashkar Gah, Merwais Nika, Apr 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match, Lashkar Gah, April 20 - 22, 2025, Merwais Nika Regional 3-Day Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Amo-Region
D
L
W
D
D
Speen-Ghar
D
W
D
D
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:26
Match details
|Helmand Cricket Ground, Lashkar Gah
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|20,21,22 April 2025 - day (3-day match)