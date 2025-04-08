Matches (18)
IPL (2)
WI 4-Day (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
WWCQ Warm-up (2)
ZIM-U19 vs IRE-U19 (1)
Band-Region vs Speen-Ghar, 1st Match at Kandahar, Merwais Nika, Apr 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match, Kandahar, April 08 - 10, 2025, Merwais Nika Regional 3-Day Trophy
PrevNext
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Band-Region
W
W
W
W
D
Speen-Ghar
D
L
L
W
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:04
Match details
|Kandahar Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|8,9,10 April 2025 - day (3-day match)