Matches (16)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
WWC Qualifier (3)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

Mis-Ainak vs Speen-Ghar, 6th Match at Lashkar Gah, Merwais Nika, Apr 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, Lashkar Gah, April 16 - 18, 2025, Merwais Nika Regional 3-Day Trophy
PrevNext
Mis Ainak Region FlagMis Ainak Region
Speen Ghar Region FlagSpeen Ghar Region
Tomorrow
5:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:52
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Helmand Cricket Ground, Lashkar Gah
Series
Season2025
Match days16,17,18 April 2025 - day (3-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Merwais Nika Regional 3-Day Trophy

TeamMWLDPTNRR
BEAR2101331.467
SGR2002240.000
MAR201115-1.467
BOOST1001150.000
AMOR100100.000
Full Table