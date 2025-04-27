Matches (9)
Dambulla vs Galle, Final at Colombo, NSL 4-Day, Apr 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Colombo (SSC), April 27 - 30, 2025, National Super League 4-Day Tournament
Dambulla FlagDambulla
Galle FlagGalle
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 06:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GS Dinusha
8 M • 642 Runs • 45.86 Avg • 66.59 SR
P Rathnayake
7 M • 627 Runs • 52.25 Avg • 59.43 SR
BOP Fernando
10 M • 816 Runs • 54.4 Avg • 67.1 SR
RTM Mendis
7 M • 494 Runs • 61.75 Avg • 56.07 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Dananjaya
4 M • 35 Wkts • 3.64 Econ • 35.25 SR
M Shiraz
6 M • 19 Wkts • 3.05 Econ • 49.94 SR
DN Wellalage
5 M • 17 Wkts • 3.11 Econ • 42 SR
RMMP Rathnayake
6 M • 16 Wkts • 3.22 Econ • 47.25 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
Match details
Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days27,28,29,30 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Raveendra Wimalasiri
Sri Lanka
Ruchira Palliyaguruge
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Ravindra Kottahachchi
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Wendell Labrooy
National Super League 4-Day Tournament

TeamMWLDPT
DAM421145.978
GALLE410345.666
KAN401328.103
COL411224.926
JAF401312.481
