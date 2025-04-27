Matches (9)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (2)
Dambulla vs Galle, Final at Colombo, NSL 4-Day, Apr 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Final, Colombo (SSC), April 27 - 30, 2025, National Super League 4-Day Tournament
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
DAM Win & Bat
GALLE Win & Bat
DAM Win & Bowl
GALLE Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Dambulla
D
L
W
W
D
Galle
W
D
W
D
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DAM8 M • 642 Runs • 45.86 Avg • 66.59 SR
7 M • 627 Runs • 52.25 Avg • 59.43 SR
GALLE10 M • 816 Runs • 54.4 Avg • 67.1 SR
GALLE7 M • 494 Runs • 61.75 Avg • 56.07 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DAM4 M • 35 Wkts • 3.64 Econ • 35.25 SR
DAM6 M • 19 Wkts • 3.05 Econ • 49.94 SR
GALLE5 M • 17 Wkts • 3.11 Econ • 42 SR
GALLE6 M • 16 Wkts • 3.22 Econ • 47.25 SR
Playing XI
DAM
GALLE
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
|Allrounder
Match details
|Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|27,28,29,30 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee