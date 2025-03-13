Matches (5)
Galle vs Kandy, 1st Match at Hambantota, NSL 4-Day, Mar 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Galle
W
D
D
W
W
Kandy
L
W
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:45
Match details
|Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|13,14,15,16 March 2025 - day (4-day match)