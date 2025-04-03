Jaffna vs Galle, 7th Match at Hambantota, NSL 4-Day, Apr 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
JAF Win & Bat
GALLE Win & Bat
JAF Win & Bowl
GALLE Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Jaffna
L
D
D
L
D
Galle
D
W
W
D
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:15
Match details
|Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|3,4,5,6 April 2025 - day (4-day match)