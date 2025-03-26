Matches (6)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)
IPL (2)
Sheffield Shield (1)
NZ vs PAK (1)
National T20 (1)
Multan vs Lahore B, Semi-Final 2 at Faisalabad, National T20, Mar 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Semi-Final 2 (N), Faisalabad, March 26, 2025, National T20 Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Multan
W
L
W
W
W
Lahore B
W
L
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 09:29
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MUL8 M • 202 Runs • 33.67 Avg • 113.48 SR
MUL7 M • 161 Runs • 23 Avg • 141.22 SR
LAHB9 M • 310 Runs • 38.75 Avg • 156.56 SR
LAHB10 M • 265 Runs • 33.13 Avg • 124.41 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MUL4 M • 11 Wkts • 7.04 Econ • 8.36 SR
MUL4 M • 10 Wkts • 7.38 Econ • 7.8 SR
LAHB10 M • 19 Wkts • 6.24 Econ • 10.52 SR
LAHB5 M • 9 Wkts • 6.57 Econ • 9.33 SR
Playing XI
MUL
LAHB
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|-
|-
|-
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|26 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee