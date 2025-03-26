Matches (6)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)
IPL (2)
Sheffield Shield (1)
NZ vs PAK (1)
National T20 (1)

Multan vs Lahore B, Semi-Final 2 at Faisalabad, National T20, Mar 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Semi-Final 2 (N), Faisalabad, March 26, 2025, National T20 Cup
Multan Region FlagMultan Region
Lahore Region Blues FlagLahore Region Blues
Today
6:15 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Scorecard
Playing XI
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 09:29
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Zain Abbas
8 M • 202 Runs • 33.67 Avg • 113.48 SR
Zeeshan Ashraf
7 M • 161 Runs • 23 Avg • 141.22 SR
Umar Siddiq
9 M • 310 Runs • 38.75 Avg • 156.56 SR
Imran Butt
10 M • 265 Runs • 33.13 Avg • 124.41 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Tahir Hussain
4 M • 11 Wkts • 7.04 Econ • 8.36 SR
Muhammad Ismail
4 M • 10 Wkts • 7.38 Econ • 7.8 SR
Nisar Ahmad
10 M • 19 Wkts • 6.24 Econ • 10.52 SR
Hussain Talat
5 M • 9 Wkts • 6.57 Econ • 9.33 SR
Playing XI
Match details
Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024/25
Match days26 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Pakistan
Ahsan Raza
Pakistan
Rashid Riaz
TV Umpire
Pakistan
Zulfiqar Jan
Reserve Umpire
Pakistan
Farooq Ali Khan
Match Referee
Pakistan
Ali Naqvi
National T20 Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
LAHW43162.962
PESH43162.423
KRBLS43161.133
QET4132-3.045
LAR4040-3.363
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
KARW44081.475
LAHB43161.372
ISB42240.740
BHLPR4132-1.202
DMJIR4040-3.119
HYD-R-----
Group C
TeamMWLPTNRR
FSLB32140.947
ABT32140.660
PINDI31220.160
HYD-R3122-1.863
BHLPR-----
Group D
TeamMWLPTNRR
Sialk33061.780
MUL32141.456
FATA3122-1.648
AJK3030-1.800
