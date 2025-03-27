Matches (7)
Peshawar vs Lahore B, Final at Faisalabad, National T20, Mar 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final (N), Faisalabad, March 27, 2025, National T20 Cup
Peshawar Region FlagPeshawar Region
Lahore Region Blues FlagLahore Region Blues
Today
6:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Sahibzada Farhan
10 M • 788 Runs • 98.5 Avg • 189.42 SR
Iftikhar Ahmed
10 M • 169 Runs • 33.8 Avg • 125.18 SR
Umar Siddiq
10 M • 339 Runs • 37.67 Avg • 155.5 SR
Imran Butt
10 M • 330 Runs • 47.14 Avg • 128.9 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammad Imran
9 M • 15 Wkts • 6.78 Econ • 13.8 SR
Iftikhar Ahmed
9 M • 8 Wkts • 8.3 Econ • 20.25 SR
Nisar Ahmad
10 M • 21 Wkts • 6.34 Econ • 10.09 SR
Hussain Talat
6 M • 9 Wkts • 7.69 Econ • 10.66 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Playing XI
Match details
Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024/25
Match days27 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Instant answers to T20 questions
National T20 Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
LAHW43162.962
PESH43162.423
KRBLS43161.133
QET4132-3.045
LAR4040-3.363
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
KARW44081.475
LAHB43161.372
ISB42240.740
BHLPR4132-1.202
DMJIR4040-3.119
HYD-R-----
Group C
TeamMWLPTNRR
FSLB32140.947
ABT32140.660
PINDI31220.160
HYD-R3122-1.863
BHLPR-----
Group D
TeamMWLPTNRR
Sialk33061.780
MUL32141.456
FATA3122-1.648
AJK3030-1.800
