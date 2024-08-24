Matches (26)
Canada vs U.S.A., 2nd Match at Utrecht, NL T20 Tri-Series, Aug 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, Utrecht, August 24, 2024, Netherlands Tri-Nation T20I Series [Aug 2024]
Canada FlagCanada
United States of America FlagUnited States of America
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AGS Gous
10 M • 273 Runs • 30.33 Avg • 150.82 SR
Aaron Jones
10 M • 205 Runs • 25.63 Avg • 116.47 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Ali Khan
8 M • 7 Wkts • 9.5 Econ • 23 SR
Harmeet Singh
8 M • 4 Wkts • 8.12 Econ • 39 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
USA
CAN
PLAYER
ROLE
Monank Patel (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Aaron Jones (vc)
Top order Batter
Ali Khan 
Bowler
Juanoy Drysdale 
Allrounder
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Harmeet Singh 
Bowling Allrounder
Jasdeep Singh 
Bowler
Nosthush Kenjige 
Bowler
Nitish Kumar 
Top order Batter
Saiteja Mukkamalla 
Opening Batter
Abhishek Paradkar 
Bowler
Shayan Jahangir 
Batter
Utkarsh Srivastava 
-
Steven Taylor 
Opening Batter
Yasir Mohammad 
-
Match details
Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht
Series
Season2024
Match numberT20I no. 2803
Match days24 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Netherlands Tri-Nation T20I Series [Aug 2024]

TEAMMWLPTNRR
CAN-----
NED-----
USA-----
