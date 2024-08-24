Matches (26)
Canada vs U.S.A., 2nd Match at Utrecht, NL T20 Tri-Series, Aug 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match, Utrecht, August 24, 2024, Netherlands Tri-Nation T20I Series [Aug 2024]
What will be the toss result?
CAN Win & Bat
USA Win & Bat
CAN Win & Bowl
USA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Canada
L
L
W
L
A
U.S.A.
L
A
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
USA10 M • 273 Runs • 30.33 Avg • 150.82 SR
USA10 M • 205 Runs • 25.63 Avg • 116.47 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
USA8 M • 7 Wkts • 9.5 Econ • 23 SR
USA8 M • 4 Wkts • 8.12 Econ • 39 SR
SQUAD
USA
CAN
PLAYER
ROLE
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|-
|Opening Batter
|-
Match details
|Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|T20I no. 2803
|Match days
|24 August 2024 - day (20-over match)