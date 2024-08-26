Matches (27)
Netherlands vs Canada, 4th Match at Utrecht, NL T20 Tri-Series, Aug 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match, Utrecht, August 26, 2024, Netherlands Tri-Nation T20I Series [Aug 2024]
Netherlands FlagNetherlands
Canada FlagCanada
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 02:42
Match details
Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht
Series
Season2024
Match numberT20I no. 2813
Match days26 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Netherlands Tri-Nation T20I Series [Aug 2024]

TEAMMWLPTNRR
NED11021.864
CAN2011-1.864
USA10010.000
