Netherlands vs U.S.A., 6th Match at Rotterdam, NL T20 Tri-Series, Aug 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, Rotterdam, August 28, 2024, Netherlands Tri-Nation T20I Series [Aug 2024]
Netherlands FlagNetherlands
United States of America FlagUnited States of America
Tomorrow
12:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AGS Gous
10 M • 247 Runs • 30.88 Avg • 148.79 SR
Aaron Jones
10 M • 233 Runs • 33.29 Avg • 130.16 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Ali Khan
7 M • 6 Wkts • 9.02 Econ • 22.83 SR
Harmeet Singh
8 M • 5 Wkts • 8.15 Econ • 31.2 SR
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
SQUAD
USA
NED
PLAYER
ROLE
Monank Patel (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Aaron Jones (vc)
Top order Batter
Ali Khan 
Bowler
Juanoy Drysdale 
Allrounder
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Harmeet Singh 
Bowling Allrounder
Jasdeep Singh 
Bowler
Nosthush Kenjige 
Bowler
Nitish Kumar 
Top order Batter
Saiteja Mukkamalla 
Opening Batter
Abhishek Paradkar 
Bowler
Shayan Jahangir 
Batter
Utkarsh Srivastava 
-
Steven Taylor 
Opening Batter
Yasir Mohammad 
-
Match details
Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam
Series
Season2024
Match numberT20I no. 2823
Match days28 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Netherlands Tri-Nation T20I Series [Aug 2024]

TEAMMWLPTNRR
NED32142.145
CAN3113-0.559
USA2011-5.100
