Matches (12)
WCPL (2)
NL T20 Tri-Series (2)
RHF Trophy (4)
Maharaja T20 (2)
PAK vs BAN [A-Team] (1)
WI vs SA (1)
Netherlands vs U.S.A., 6th Match at Rotterdam, NL T20 Tri-Series, Aug 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match, Rotterdam, August 28, 2024, Netherlands Tri-Nation T20I Series [Aug 2024]
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
NED Win & Bat
USA Win & Bat
NED Win & Bowl
USA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Netherlands
L
L
W
W
L
U.S.A.
L
L
L
NR
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:38
batters to watch(Recent stats)
USA10 M • 247 Runs • 30.88 Avg • 148.79 SR
USA10 M • 233 Runs • 33.29 Avg • 130.16 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
USA7 M • 6 Wkts • 9.02 Econ • 22.83 SR
USA8 M • 5 Wkts • 8.15 Econ • 31.2 SR
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
SQUAD
USA
NED
PLAYER
ROLE
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|-
|Opening Batter
|-
Match details
|Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|T20I no. 2823
|Match days
|28 August 2024 - day (20-over match)