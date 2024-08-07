Ajeet Singh Dale drives Gloucestershire win with career-best haul

His 4 for 15 in nine overs helps restrict Sussex to 132 for 9 in match reduced by rain to 41 overs-a-side

Gloucestershire 133 for 2 (Bancroft 49*, Hammond 46) beat Sussex 132 for 9 (Ibrahim 30, Singh Dale 4-15, Akhter 3-25) by eight wickets (DLS method)

Ajeet Singh Dale summoned a blistering career-best performance with the ball to propel Gloucestershire to a eight-wicket win over Sussex Sharks in a one-sided Metro Bank One Day Cup contest at Bristol's Seat Unique Stadium.

Bowling with real venom, the 24-year-old pace bowler claimed 4 for 15 in nine overs to help restrict Sussex to 132 for 9 in a match reduced by rain to 41 overs-a-side. Fellow seamer Zaman Akhter proved almost as deadly, returning figures of 3 for 25, his best in List-A cricket, while Danial Ibrahim top-scored with 30 for the outgunned visitors.

Required to chase 132 to win on the Duckworth Lewis Stern Method, Gloucestershire comfortably overhauled their target with 21 overs to spare, courtesy of an authoritative innings of 49 not out from Cameron Bancroft and a whirlwind knock of 46 in 28 balls from Miles Hammond

Victory means Gloucestershire can still qualify for the knockout stages from Group B, providing they win their remaining games against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge on Friday and Leicestershire at Bristol on August 14. Sussex remain bottom of the table after suffering a sixth straight defeat in the 50-over competition.

Gloucestershire skipper Jack Taylor won the toss and did not hesitate to insert an inexperienced Sussex batting line-up on a green-tinged pitch beneath cloud cover. It quickly became evident that his decision was the right one as Singh Dale built up an impressive head of steam from the Ashley Down Road end, undermining the top order with a devastating new-ball spell of 3 for 11 in seven overs with three maidens.

Henry Rogers pushed at a ball that pitched outside off stump and nicked to Bancroft at second slip, while the in-form Tom Clark sent a thickish edge looping to Hammond at backward point.

Charlie Tear may have survived when Matt Taylor put down a sharp chance off his own bowling, but there was no escape when Singh Dale squared him up and Bancroft again demonstrated safe hands in the cordon to reduce Sharks to 19 for 3 in the eleventh.

Bowling with genuine pace and accuracy, Singh Dale produced his most incisive List-A contribution since his previous career-best 4 for 58 in a winning cause against Northants at Cheltenham 12 months ago. And things scarcely became any easier for the visitors when he made way for Akhter, the 25-year-old seamer bowling with great accuracy in a six-over burst that yielded 2 for 22.

Frustrated at being tied down, Oli Carter was bowled for 10 in the act of driving, while the hitherto obdurate Zach Lion-Cachet played back to a straight one that hit middle and off and departed for a gritty 57-ball 27 as Sussex lurched to 65 for 5.

Now in almost complete control, Gloucestershire made further in-roads before the rain arrived, slow left-armer Graeme van Buuren persuading Bertie Foreman to cut uppishly to backward point with the score on 94.

Resuming their innings on 101 for 6 with nine overs fewer in which to retrieve a parlous situation, Sussex lost another wicket almost immediately, Ibrahim miss-timing a pull shot and offering a return catch to Akhter after battling his way to 30 from 57 deliveries.

Singh Dale then had Aristides Karvelas caught at mid-on to improve upon his previous best return and consign the visitors to 106 for 8 and almost certain under-achievement. Archie Lenham scrambled a valuable 24 before being run out by substitute fielder Joe Phillips in the final over as ball continued to dominate bat in an innings that yielded a modest 11 fours.

Hammond and Bancroft were able to raise boundaries far more readily in a progressive stand of 73 in nine overs that set the tone for the chase. Karvelas proved expensive with the new ball, conceding 31 in three overs before making way for Sean Hunt, and Gloucestershire's openers took full advantage of some loose bowling to advance the score to 50 from seven overs.

Demonstrating aggressive intent, Hammond smashed Jack Campbell for three sixes in as many balls on his way to a quick-fire 46, only to blot his copybook by hoisting a delivery from Hunt high to mid-off in pursuit of a sixth four.