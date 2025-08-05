Matches (13)
Hampshire vs Glamorgan, Group A at Neath, One-Day Cup, Aug 05 2025 - Match Result
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Hampshire • 324/6(50 overs)
144* (147)
3/54 (7)
74 (55)
1/22 (6)
Glamorgan • 252/10(39.5 overs)
135 (92)
3/64 (5)
35 (26)
2/41 (7)
Match details
|The Gnoll, Neath
|Toss
|Glamorgan, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|05 August 2025 - day (50-over match)
|List A debut
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Hampshire 4, Glamorgan 0
Glamorgan Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|29
|27
|caught
|14
|21
|caught
|4
|5
|caught
|135
|92
|caught
|1
|4
|stumped
|6
|12
|caught
|35
|26
|caught
|11
|42
|caught
|1
|5
|caught
|1
|5
|not out
|1
|2
|Extras
|(nb 4, w 10)
|Total
|252(10 wkts; 39.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>