Matches (13)
Women's Hundred (2)
IRE-W vs PAK-W (1)
U19 Tri Series (ZIM) (1)
Men's Hundred (2)
One-Day Cup (7)

Hampshire vs Glamorgan, Group A at Neath, One-Day Cup, Aug 05 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Group A, Neath, August 05, 2025, One-Day Cup
PrevNext
Hampshire FlagHampshire
324/6
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
(39.5/50 ov, T:325) 252

Hampshire won by 72 runs

Summary
Scorecard
Report
Stats
Table
News
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
GLA Win & Bat
45%
HAM Win & Bat
31%
GLA Win & Bowl
12%
HAM Win & Bowl
11%
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Hampshire 324/6(50 overs)
Nick Gubbins
144* (147)
Ned Leonard
3/54 (7)
Ben Mayes
74 (55)
Kiran Carlson
1/22 (6)
Glamorgan 252/10(39.5 overs)
Kiran Carlson
135 (92)
Manny Lumsden
3/64 (5)
Alex Horton
35 (26)
Eddie Jack
2/41 (7)
View full scorecard
Match details
The Gnoll, Neath
TossGlamorgan, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days05 August 2025 - day (50-over match)
List A debut
Andrew Neal
Andrew Neal
Ben Mayes
Ben Mayes
Manny Lumsden
Manny Lumsden
Romano Franco
Romano Franco
Umpires
England
Ben Peverall
England
Surendiran Shanmugam
Match Referee
Australia
Steve Davis
PointsHampshire 4, Glamorgan 0
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Glamorgan Innings
Player NameRB
EJ Byrom
caught2927
AM Tribe
caught1421
WT Smale
caught45
KS Carlson
caught13592
WT Root
caught14
Zain-ul-Hassan
stumped612
AJ Horton
caught3526
AW Gorvin
caught1142
JAR Harris
caught15
EO Leonard
caught15
RCM Franco
not out12
Extras(nb 4, w 10)
Total252(10 wkts; 39.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

One-Day Cup

Group A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
HAM110041.440
GLO110041.180
NOT110041.109
ESS10100-1.109
DER10100-1.180
GLA10100-1.440
LEI------
SUR------
WOR------
Group B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
YOR110041.524
DUR110041.020
SUS10100-1.020
WAR10100-1.524
KEN------
LAN------
MID------
NOR------
SOM------
Full Table