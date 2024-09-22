Philippe century trumps Richardson five-for as NSW down WA

New South Wales 287 for 9 (Philippe 139, Richardson 5-63) beat Western Australia 279 (Bancroft 71, Agar 51, Edwards 2-33) by 8 runs

Josh Philippe has made a perfect start to life in New South Wales colours, plundering a sparkling century against his former side to lead the Blues to a thrilling eight-run One-Day Cup victory over Western Australia.

Philippe made an off-season switch from WA to NSW in a bid to reignite his Sheffield Shield career. But it's with the white ball that Philippe has made a memorable early impression, with the 27-year-old cracking a career-high 139 off 119 deliveries to lead NSW to 287 for 9 at Cricket Central in Sydney on Sunday.

Philippe's innings overshadowed the return to form of WA's injury-prone quick Jhye Richardson who put his injury woes behind him to finish with 5 for 63, including two wickets in three balls in the sixth over.

In reply, three-time defending champions WA had a chance to pinch victory after moving to 279 for 9, needing nine runs off the final eight balls.

But Will Salzmann ended WA's hopes, taking a tough catch at deep point while running backwards and looking into the sun to dismiss AJ Tye.

Salzmann had returned expensive figures of 2 for 72, but he had the last laugh with the match-winning catch.

Philippe plundered 17 fours and three sixes in his devastating knock, with the star opener particularly brutal down the ground, both along the deck and over the top.

Agar, WA's lone spinner, suffered plenty of punishment from Philippe on the way to figures of 1 for 58 from eight overs. Richardson claimed Philippe's wicket in the 38th over courtesy of a brilliant one-handed diving catch from Bancroft at mid-on.

But the damage had already been done, with Philippe's knock helping NSW post a formidable total despite the lack of support around him.