RESULT
7th Match (N), Multan, February 21, 2024, Pakistan Super League
Lahore Qalandars FlagLahore Qalandars
166/5
Multan Sultans FlagMultan Sultans
(19/20 ov, T:167) 170/5

Sultans won by 5 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)

Rizwan 82, Ifthikar's finishing heroics complete a hat-trick for Multan Sultans

Lahore Qalandars lost their third game in a row, as their much-trumpeted pace attack failed to defend yet again

Associated Press
22-Feb-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Mohammad Rizwan was dropped on 40, and went on to hit 82&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;PSL

Mohammad Rizwan was dropped on 40, and went on to hit 82  •  PSL

Multan Sultans 170 for 5 (Rizwan 82, Ifthikar 34*, Afridi 2-25) beat Lahore Qalandars 166 for 5 (van der Dussen 54, Fakhar 41, Ali 2-28) by five wickets
Multan Sultans continued their dream start by handing defending champions Lahore Qalandars their third straight loss in the Pakistan Super League on Wednesday. Iftikhar Ahmed smashed 24 runs in the penultimate over, and earned Sultans a five-wicket win over defending champions Qalandars in a rematch of last season's final.
Qalandars' much-trumpeted pace attack, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, has now failed to defend in three successive games, as Haris Rauf continued to struggle and Zaman Khan also proving expensive (2-52).
Sultans now sit pretty on top of the table with six points from three straight home wins, while Qalandars are yet to get first win under their belt.
Skipper Mohammad Rizwan, who was dropped on 40 by Afridi, went on to compile this season's top-score of 82 off 59 balls before Ifthikar charged against Zaman's pace in the 19th over, smacking two sixes and three fours, and guided the home team to 170 for 5.
Iftikhar wiped the hopes of Qalandars for its first win with a robust knock of unbeaten 34 off 11 balls after the home team needed 21 off the last two overs.
The inclusion of left-arm spinner George Linde (1 for 26) of South Africa seemed to have beefed up Qalandars' bowling in the absence of injured Rashid Khan when he bowled brilliantly in the middle overs after Qalandars posted 166 for 5, but Iftikhar's onslaught against Zaman sealed the game.
Earlier, Rassie van der Dussen (54) scored his second half-century in three games and Fakhar Zaman made 41 as they put on 94 runs for the second-wicket stand and pushed for a daunting total before Sultans pulled back despite dropping four catches.
Khushdil Shah, who dropped two catches in the last game against Islamabad United, floored two more chances on Wednesday, but fast bowler Mohammad Ali (2 for 28) continued to impress with his swing and variations which restricted Qalandars in the end.
Sultans Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Mohammad Rizwan
caught8259
DJ Malan
lbw01
RR Hendricks
caught97
Yasir Khan
stumped813
DJ Willey
lbw2523
Iftikhar Ahmed
not out3411
Khushdil Shah
not out00
Extras(b 1, w 11)
Total170(5 wkts; 19 ovs)
Pakistan Super League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
MS33061.165
QG22040.635
IU21120.438
KK2112-0.683
LQ3030-0.743
PZ2020-1.255
Full Table
