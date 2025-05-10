Matches (11)
United vs Kings, 29th Match at Rawalpindi, PSL, May 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score

29th Match (N), Rawalpindi, May 10, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Islamabad United FlagIslamabad United
Karachi Kings FlagKarachi Kings
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
Karachi KingsKarachi Kings
8530100.433
3
Islamabad UnitedIslamabad United
954010-0.044
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Sahibzada Farhan
9 M • 321 Runs • 35.67 Avg • 150 SR
C Munro
8 M • 233 Runs • 33.29 Avg • 143.82 SR
JM Vince
10 M • 357 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 143.95 SR
TL Seifert
10 M • 277 Runs • 27.7 Avg • 137.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Imad Wasim
9 M • 15 Wkts • 7.09 Econ • 12.8 SR
JO Holder
8 M • 15 Wkts • 9.37 Econ • 12 SR
Hasan Ali
9 M • 15 Wkts • 8.69 Econ • 13.4 SR
Abbas Afridi
8 M • 15 Wkts • 9.33 Econ • 10.8 SR
IU
KK
Player
Role
Shadab Khan (c)
Allrounder
Salman Agha 
Allrounder
Azam Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Dwarshuis 
Bowler
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Haider Ali 
Middle order Batter
Jason Holder 
Bowling Allrounder
Hunain Shah 
Bowler
Imad Wasim 
Allrounder
Kyle Mayers 
Batting Allrounder
Riley Meredith 
Bowler
Mohammad Faiq 
-
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Muhammad Shahzad 
Batting Allrounder
Colin Munro 
Opening Batter
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Rumman Raees 
Bowler
Saad Masood 
Allrounder
Sahibzada Farhan 
Middle order Batter
Salman Irshad 
Bowler
Rassie van der Dussen 
Top order Batter
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days10 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Pakistan Super League News

Overseas players are on their way to the UAE, with the PCB saying new dates will be announced soon

It is not clear whether the matches will be moved to another city or whether the dates will be changed

Gladiators posted the highest ever PSL total of 263 for 3 and claimed the top spot

They made 263 with Rossouw and Nawaz scoring centuries in the same innings, which was a first for the league

ESPNcricinfo understands there is mixed opinion among English players at the PSL, with some considering leaving and others wanting to stay

Pakistan Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
QG962131.530
KK853100.433
IU95410-0.044
LQ94490.958
PZ8448-0.082
MS9182-2.708
Full Table