Shaheen, Rishad help Qalandars crush Kings

Lahore Qalandars 201 for 6 (Fakhar 76, Mitchell 75, Hasan 4-28) beat Karachi Kings 136 (Khushdil 39, Hossain 3-26, Shaheen 3-34) by 65 runs

The El Clasico of the PSL didn't live up to the hype and ended up as a mismatch as Lahore Qalandars won by 65 runs against Karachi Kings. The victory was set up by a brilliant 125-run stand between Fakhar Zaman and Daryl Mitchell

Qalandars called correctly at the toss and even though they lost Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Naeem inside the powerplay, the spine of the batting was still to come. Fakhar and Mitchell's stunning resurgence lifted the score to 150 for 2 at the end of the 15th over.

Fakhar meted severe treatment to Khushdil Shah in the 10th over, where he hit three sixes in the over. Similarly, Mitchell upped the ante and tonked Abbas Afridi for a flurry of boundaries in the 11th over, and the duo kept punishing Kings with their calculated risks. The rollicking work didn't go in vain as Sam Billings' 19 off 10 balls and a cameo from Sikandar Raza helped breach the 200-mark. Fakhar got a reprieve early on - which he gleefully accepted - in the first over when James Vince shelled a sitter at deep square.

Hassan Ali was the pick of the bowlers, returning 4 for 28 while Adam Milne showed massive improvement after the first game, conceding 31 but remaining wicketless. Kings already showed they could gun down big totals and with David Warner, Tim Seifert, and James Vince in their ranks, many would have expected a nail-biter. But this was a different bowling attack altogether and with no dew and some grass on the pitch, the tormenter-in-chief Shaheen Shah Afridi stepped up and applied the early pressure, pegging the home team back by removing Warner on his second delivery. Then Vince - centurion from the last game - chopped it back onto the stumps.

Kings couldn't recover from the massive dent. Shan Masood and Tim Seifert hung around for a while to resurrect the innings, but the asking rate kept going up and whenever they tried to break the shackles, they lost a wicket. Seifert miscued a reverse sweep off Asif Afridi in the seventh over while Shan Masood couldn't execute a reverse sweep as well off Rishad Hossain in the eighth over.

The match became a mere formality thereon as Kings prevented a massive blow to their net run rate by knocking the ball around for some time. Hasan Ali and Khusdhil Shah's onslaught gave something for the local fans to cheer.