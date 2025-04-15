Matches (23)
Kings vs Qalandars, 6th Match at Karachi, PSL, Apr 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match (N), Karachi, April 15, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Karachi Kings FlagKarachi Kings
Lahore Qalandars FlagLahore Qalandars
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JM Vince
9 M • 310 Runs • 38.75 Avg • 144.18 SR
TL Seifert
8 M • 214 Runs • 26.75 Avg • 139.86 SR
Abdullah Shafique
4 M • 217 Runs • 72.33 Avg • 158.39 SR
Fakhar Zaman
5 M • 155 Runs • 31 Avg • 146.22 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Hasan Ali
10 M • 15 Wkts • 8.42 Econ • 15.2 SR
Mir Hamza
6 M • 9 Wkts • 9.12 Econ • 14.11 SR
Asif Afridi
6 M • 9 Wkts • 5.9 Econ • 12.88 SR
Shaheen Shah Afridi
6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.77 Econ • 14.66 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
KK
LQ
Player
Role
David Warner (c)
Opening Batter
Aamer Jamal 
Allrounder
Abbas Afridi 
Bowler
Arafat Minhas 
Bowler
Fawad Ali 
Bowling Allrounder
Hasan Ali 
Bowler
Irfan Khan 
Middle order Batter
Khushdil Shah 
Allrounder
Ben McDermott 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Adam Milne 
Bowler
Mir Hamza 
Bowler
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Muhammad Riazullah 
Batter
Omair Yousuf 
Batter
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shan Masood 
Opening Batter
James Vince 
Batter
Kane Williamson 
Top order Batter
Zahid Mahmood 
Bowler
Match details
National Stadium, Karachi
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days15 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Pakistan Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
LQ21121.437
IU11021.144
KK11020.507
QG21120.025
MS1010-0.507
PZ1010-4.000
Full Table