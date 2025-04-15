Matches (23)
Kings vs Qalandars, 6th Match at Karachi, PSL, Apr 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match (N), Karachi, April 15, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kings
W
L
W
L
W
Qalandars
W
W
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:57
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KK9 M • 310 Runs • 38.75 Avg • 144.18 SR
KK8 M • 214 Runs • 26.75 Avg • 139.86 SR
4 M • 217 Runs • 72.33 Avg • 158.39 SR
5 M • 155 Runs • 31 Avg • 146.22 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KK10 M • 15 Wkts • 8.42 Econ • 15.2 SR
KK6 M • 9 Wkts • 9.12 Econ • 14.11 SR
LQ6 M • 9 Wkts • 5.9 Econ • 12.88 SR
6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.77 Econ • 14.66 SR
Squad
KK
LQ
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|National Stadium, Karachi
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|15 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
