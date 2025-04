Vince and Khushdil ace the chase in Karachi vs Multan run fest

In the chase, the spotlight was on Warner and the stage was set for him to get his team off to a flier. Warner opened his account lashing a boundary off David Willey - who had a forgettable day going for 40 in two overs - but his stay was short and streaky. He was undone by Bracewell, trapped lbw, but it was a decision that would have been overturned with DRS, but Warner didn't opt for it.