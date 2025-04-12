Matches (22)
Kings vs Sultans, 3rd Match at Karachi, PSL, Apr 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match (N), Karachi, April 12, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kings
L
W
L
W
L
Sultans
L
L
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KK9 M • 214 Runs • 26.75 Avg • 121.59 SR
KK7 M • 182 Runs • 26 Avg • 132.84 SR
MS7 M • 430 Runs • 107.5 Avg • 164.12 SR
10 M • 353 Runs • 35.3 Avg • 122.56 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KK10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.26 Econ • 16.28 SR
KK7 M • 10 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 15.1 SR
MS10 M • 21 Wkts • 8.7 Econ • 11.09 SR
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.82 Econ • 16.5 SR
Squad
KK
MS
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|National Stadium, Karachi
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|12 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
