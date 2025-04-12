Matches (22)
IPL (2)
WWC Qualifier (3)
ZIM-U19 vs IRE-U19 (1)
T20 QUAD (in HKG) (2)
WI 4-Day (4)
PSL (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

Kings vs Sultans, 3rd Match at Karachi, PSL, Apr 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match (N), Karachi, April 12, 2025, Pakistan Super League
PrevNext
Karachi Kings FlagKarachi Kings
Multan Sultans FlagMultan Sultans
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
KK Win & Bat
MS Win & Bat
KK Win & Bowl
MS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JM Vince
9 M • 214 Runs • 26.75 Avg • 121.59 SR
TL Seifert
7 M • 182 Runs • 26 Avg • 132.84 SR
Usman Khan
7 M • 430 Runs • 107.5 Avg • 164.12 SR
Mohammad Rizwan
10 M • 353 Runs • 35.3 Avg • 122.56 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Hasan Ali
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.26 Econ • 16.28 SR
Mir Hamza
7 M • 10 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 15.1 SR
Usama Mir
10 M • 21 Wkts • 8.7 Econ • 11.09 SR
DJ Willey
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.82 Econ • 16.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
KK
MS
Player
Role
Aamer Jamal 
Allrounder
Abbas Afridi 
Bowler
Arafat Minhas 
Bowler
Fawad Ali 
Bowling Allrounder
Hasan Ali 
Bowler
Irfan Khan 
Middle order Batter
Khushdil Shah 
Allrounder
Litton Das 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Adam Milne 
Bowler
Mir Hamza 
Bowler
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Muhammad Riazullah 
Batter
Omair Yousuf 
Batter
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shan Masood 
Opening Batter
James Vince 
Batter
David Warner 
Opening Batter
Kane Williamson 
Top order Batter
Zahid Mahmood 
Bowler
Match details
National Stadium, Karachi
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days12 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Pakistan Super League News

Corbin Bosch banned from PSL for one year for withdrawing from 2025 season

South Africa allrounder switched to Mumbai Indians in IPL after being diamond pick for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025

Corbin Bosch banned from PSL for one year for withdrawing from 2025 season

Will Islamabad United defend their title? Can Multan Sultans go one better?

Quetta Gladiators have a strong top order as well as bowling, but new captain Saud Shakeel is untested

Will Islamabad United defend their title? Can Multan Sultans go one better?

PSL in numbers: Peshawar's unique feat, Shaheen's first-over strikes, and Usman's tons

A look at the key records from the nine seasons so far, with the tenth edition upon us

PSL in numbers: Peshawar's unique feat, Shaheen's first-over strikes, and Usman's tons

PSL@10: The purest and least problematic fun to be had in Pakistan

The league has morphed into a mature, austere version that suits it better than the glamour and grandeur it initially aimed for

PSL@10: The purest and least problematic fun to be had in Pakistan

Can Karachi end playoffs jinx, and will spin issues cost Lahore?

Peshawar Zalmi, meanwhile, have an impressive-looking top order, but are short of fast-bowling pedigree

Can Karachi end playoffs jinx, and will spin issues cost Lahore?
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Pakistan Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
IU-----
KK-----
LQ-----
MS-----
PZ-----
QG-----
Full Table