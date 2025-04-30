Matches (12)
IPL (2)
BAN vs ZIM (1)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
North America Cup (1)
USA-W vs ZIM-W (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (2)
PSL (1)

Qalandars vs United, 19th Match at Lahore, PSL, Apr 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score

19th Match (N), Lahore, April 30, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Lahore Qalandars FlagLahore Qalandars
Islamabad United FlagIslamabad United
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Fakhar Zaman
6 M • 214 Runs • 35.67 Avg • 157.35 SR
DJ Mitchell
6 M • 210 Runs • 35 Avg • 157.89 SR
C Munro
8 M • 306 Runs • 43.71 Avg • 161.05 SR
Sahibzada Farhan
5 M • 236 Runs • 47.2 Avg • 166.19 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Asif Afridi
10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.66 Econ • 16.54 SR
Shaheen Shah Afridi
6 M • 8 Wkts • 7.64 Econ • 16.5 SR
Imad Wasim
10 M • 16 Wkts • 5.97 Econ • 14.25 SR
Shadab Khan
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.46 Econ • 16.3 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
LQ
IU
Player
Role
Shaheen Shah Afridi (c)
Bowler
Abdullah Shafique 
Top order Batter
Asif Afridi 
Bowling Allrounder
Asif Ali 
Middle order Batter
Sam Billings 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Curran 
Allrounder
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Jahandad Khan 
Allrounder
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Azab 
Bowler
Mohammad Naeem 
Batter
Momin Qamar 
Bowler
Muhammad Akhlaq 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kusal Perera 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rishad Hossain 
Allrounder
Salman Mirza 
Bowler
Sikandar Raza 
Batting Allrounder
David Wiese 
Allrounder
Zaman Khan 
Bowler
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days30 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Pakistan Super League News

Multan to lose Karachi Kings fixture after PCB overrules objections

Sultans, who are bottom of the PSL table, have been left frustrated by the loss of a home game

Faheem Ashraf five-for leads Gladiators' demolition job of Zalmi

Chasing a target of 179, Zalmi could only make 114

Raza and Mitchell take Qalandars to second spot after stunning chase against Sultans

Sultans might have felt their 185 would be enough on a tricky surface, but Mitchell and Raza finished the chase with an over to spare

Warner: 'Handing the opposition the game is just not acceptable'

The Karachi Kings captain was disappointed with his batters' lack of intent during their chase against Quetta Gladiators

Gladiators bowlers turn tables on Kings to defend 142

Kings were cruising at 75 for 1 in the chase before they unravelled

Pakistan Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
IU550102.342
LQ63360.543
QG53260.140
KK6336-0.217
PZ6244-0.847
MS6152-1.562
Full Table