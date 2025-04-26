Matches (9)
Qalandars vs Sultans, 16th Match at Lahore, PSL, Apr 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
16th Match (N), Lahore, April 26, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Qalandars
L
W
W
L
L
Sultans
L
L
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
6 M • 186 Runs • 37.2 Avg • 147.61 SR
5 M • 186 Runs • 37.2 Avg • 163.15 SR
MS9 M • 408 Runs • 58.29 Avg • 155.72 SR
10 M • 388 Runs • 43.11 Avg • 134.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LQ9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 15.45 SR
6 M • 10 Wkts • 8.36 Econ • 13.2 SR
MS10 M • 13 Wkts • 9.09 Econ • 17.92 SR
9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.26 Econ • 18.6 SR
Squad
LQ
MS
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|26 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
