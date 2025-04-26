Matches (9)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (2)

Qalandars vs Sultans, 16th Match at Lahore, PSL, Apr 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

16th Match (N), Lahore, April 26, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Lahore Qalandars FlagLahore Qalandars
Multan Sultans FlagMultan Sultans
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Abdullah Shafique
6 M • 186 Runs • 37.2 Avg • 147.61 SR
Fakhar Zaman
5 M • 186 Runs • 37.2 Avg • 163.15 SR
Usman Khan
9 M • 408 Runs • 58.29 Avg • 155.72 SR
Mohammad Rizwan
10 M • 388 Runs • 43.11 Avg • 134.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Asif Afridi
9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 15.45 SR
Shaheen Shah Afridi
6 M • 10 Wkts • 8.36 Econ • 13.2 SR
Usama Mir
10 M • 13 Wkts • 9.09 Econ • 17.92 SR
DJ Willey
9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.26 Econ • 18.6 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
LQ
MS
Player
Role
Shaheen Shah Afridi (c)
Bowler
Abdullah Shafique 
Top order Batter
Asif Afridi 
Bowling Allrounder
Asif Ali 
Middle order Batter
Sam Billings 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Curran 
Allrounder
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Jahandad Khan 
Allrounder
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Azab 
Bowler
Mohammad Naeem 
Batter
Momin Qamar 
Bowler
Muhammad Akhlaq 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kusal Perera 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rishad Hossain 
Allrounder
Salman Mirza 
Bowler
Sikandar Raza 
Batting Allrounder
David Wiese 
Allrounder
Zaman Khan 
Bowler
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days26 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Pakistan Super League News

Joseph, Babar and Talat lead Zalmi to serene win

Joseph's three-for helped bowl Qalandars out for 129 before Babar and Talat led Zalmi home with unbeaten fifties

Munro, Rizwan fined after chucking gesture sparks altercation

Tempers flared between the two after Munro appeared to accuse Iftikhar Ahmed of bowling with an illegal action

Gous cuts loose to help Islamabad United maintain unbeaten PSL run

There was a heated exchange between Colin Munro and Iftikhar Ahmed over the latter's action during the chase

Yasir Khan's blistering 87 helps Multan Sultans open their account

Sultans posted 228, and no Lahore Qalandars batter converted a start as the innings petered out for 195

Campher replaces Motie for Multan Sultans; Short out for United

Matthew Short has not recovered from an injury he picked during the Champions Trophy and Islamabad United are yet to name a replacement

Pakistan Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
IU550102.342
KK5326-0.215
LQ52340.561
PZ5234-0.362
QG3122-0.917
MS5142-1.764
Full Table