Raza and Mitchell take Qalandars to second spot after stunning chase against Sultans
Sultans might have felt their 185 would be enough on a tricky surface, but Mitchell and Raza finished the chase with an over to spare
Qalandars won by 5 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)
Sultans might have felt their 185 would be enough on a tricky surface, but Mitchell and Raza finished the chase with an over to spare
Over 19 • LQ 186/5
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|28
|22
|caught
|6
|4
|caught
|34
|25
|bowled
|64
|38
|caught
|0
|3
|not out
|40
|21
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 1, w 11)
|Total
|186(5 wkts; 19 ovs)