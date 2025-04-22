Matches (17)
Sultans vs Qalandars, 12th Match at Multan, PSL, Apr 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match (N), Multan, April 22, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Multan Sultans FlagMultan Sultans
Lahore Qalandars FlagLahore Qalandars
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Usman Khan
9 M • 510 Runs • 85 Avg • 163.46 SR
Mohammad Rizwan
10 M • 378 Runs • 42 Avg • 133.56 SR
Abdullah Shafique
5 M • 223 Runs • 55.75 Avg • 152.73 SR
Fakhar Zaman
5 M • 208 Runs • 41.6 Avg • 151.82 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Usama Mir
10 M • 19 Wkts • 9.14 Econ • 12.26 SR
DJ Willey
9 M • 10 Wkts • 8.48 Econ • 18.6 SR
Asif Afridi
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.33 Econ • 12.8 SR
Shaheen Shah Afridi
6 M • 10 Wkts • 8.55 Econ • 13.2 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MS
LQ
Player
Role
Mohammad Rizwan (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Akif Javed 
Bowler
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Faisal Akram 
Bowler
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Iftikhar Ahmed 
Middle order Batter
Chris Jordan 
Bowler
Kamran Ghulam 
Allrounder
Josh Little 
Bowler
Mohammad Hasnain 
Bowler
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Muhammad Amir Barki 
Batter
Shahid Aziz 
Allrounder
Tayyab Tahir 
Middle order Batter
Ashton Turner 
Middle order Batter
Ubaid Shah 
Bowler
Usama Mir 
Bowler
Usman Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
David Willey 
Bowling Allrounder
Yasir Khan 
Top order Batter
Match details
Multan Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days22 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Pakistan Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
IU44082.544
LQ32142.051
KK4224-0.343
QG3122-0.917
PZ3122-1.033
MS3030-2.941
Full Table